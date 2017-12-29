go

Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?

Do you agree with West Berkshire Council's plan to introduce an annual charge?

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?

Yes, the council needs the money as its government funding has been slashed again

No, I pay my council tax and that should be enough

I don't use the green waste collection service

I don't know

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Jan44

    29/12/2017 - 12:12

    This is not a fair charge as some householders use the service every fortnight and some of us only use it a few times a year. Another thing that will increase the fly-tipping problem too.

    Reply

  • Lynda K

    29/12/2017 - 12:12

    And the following year it will be £60...and so on..and the council tax will again rise.. What happens if you dont want it collected? Do we not pay? How will the council differentiate between whose green bin is or isn't emptied??

    Reply

  • plusbyt

    29/12/2017 - 11:11

    When the green waste wheelie bins were introduced with great fanfares would have been the time to introduce any charge. This is a retrograde step.

    Reply

  • Simon

    29/12/2017 - 09:09

    I assume the council tax rise will increase too?

    Reply

Man sought in connection with exposures in Thatcham

Man sought in connection with exposures in Thatcham

New eaterie planned for Newbury

New eaterie planned for Newbury

Midgham explosion leaves woman seriously hurt

Midgham explosion leaves woman seriously injured

Fury as man who stabbed youth in chest avoids jail

Fury as man who stabbed youth in chest avoids jail

Poll

Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?
Poll

Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?

Do you agree with West Berkshire Council's plan to introduce an annual charge?

4comments

 
Where do you most like to shop in Newbury?
Poll

Where do you most like to shop in Newbury?

Which part of Newbury is your favourite shopping destination?

6comments

 
Poll

What's your favourite castle?

1comment

 
Poll

Who do you want to win Strictly Come Dancing?

 
Poll

Who serves the best curry in Thatcham?

6comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33