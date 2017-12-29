go
Fri, 29 Dec 2017
Yes, the council needs the money as its government funding has been slashed again
No, I pay my council tax and that should be enough
I don't use the green waste collection service
I don't know
Article comments
Jan44
29/12/2017 - 12:12
This is not a fair charge as some householders use the service every fortnight and some of us only use it a few times a year. Another thing that will increase the fly-tipping problem too.
Reply
Lynda K
And the following year it will be £60...and so on..and the council tax will again rise..
What happens if you dont want it collected? Do we not pay? How will the council differentiate between whose green bin is or isn't emptied??
plusbyt
29/12/2017 - 11:11
When the green waste wheelie bins were introduced with great fanfares would have been the time to introduce any charge. This is a retrograde step.
Simon
29/12/2017 - 09:09
I assume the council tax rise will increase too?
Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?
Do you agree with West Berkshire Council's plan to introduce an annual charge?
4comments
