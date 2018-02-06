go

Should the UK leave the Customs Union?

Is the Government right to say that Britain will not be in a customs union after leaving the EU?

Should the UK leave the Customs Union

Yes, the UK is leaving the EU and that means leaving the Customs Union

No, staying in the Customs Union is vital for the success of the UK economy and Northern Ireland

I don't know

I don't care

Should the UK leave the Customs Union?

Is the Government right to say that Britain will not be in a customs union after leaving the EU?

 
