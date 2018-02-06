go
Tue, 06 Feb 2018
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Yes, the UK is leaving the EU and that means leaving the Customs Union
No, staying in the Customs Union is vital for the success of the UK economy and Northern Ireland
I don't know
I don't care
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Police hunt masked robber following raid on Newbury hotel
Newbury man was three times drink-drive limit after "downing shots" to cure hangover
Objections raised to new pub near IKEA Reading
Time, please, ladies and gentleman, at the Snooty Fox
standard
Pay-by-phone charges proposed for Thatcham town centre
Newbury town councillors object to "garish" Diamond Tap rebranding
'Landmark' year for train travel in Newbury - once line work is completed
Videos
Hi mummy and daddy
Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud
Silchester Temple site
Video Gallery
What's on today - Tap Factory
Driver jailed after police chase through Tilehurst
Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival
Bees swarming in Newbury
Poll
Should the UK leave the Customs Union?
Is the Government right to say that Britain will not be in a customs union after leaving the EU?
How much money should the council give Citizens Advice West Berkshire?
Do you think West Berkshire Council is right to consider cutting the charity's funding?
1comment
Which of Newbury's neighbouring towns do you dislike the most?
Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?
18comments
Where do you most like to shop in Newbury?
6comments
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News