go
Mon, 12 Feb 2018
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Betting shops
Charity shops
Clothes shops
Coffee shops
Hardware shops
Pawn shops
Shoe shops
Other (please specify using comment facility)
I never shop in Thatcham
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Father and daughter admit swindling elderly victims out of hundreds
Man jailed for assault outside Newbury pub
Thatcham's shopping centre sold for £16.1m
Firefighters called to tackle blaze in Newbury
standard
Pay-by-phone charges proposed for Thatcham town centre
Time, please, ladies and gentleman, at the Snooty Fox
Newbury town councillors object to "garish" Diamond Tap rebranding
Westminster Blog: Give a shift
Videos
Hi mummy and daddy
Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud
Silchester Temple site
Video Gallery
What's on today - Tap Factory
Driver jailed after police chase through Tilehurst
Thousands line the streets for Newbury Carnival
Bees swarming in Newbury
Poll
What type of shop does Thatcham need more of?
Which kind of store does Thatcham lack the most?
Should the UK leave the Customs Union?
Is the Government right to say that Britain will not be in a customs union after leaving the EU?
1comment
How much money should the council give Citizens Advice West Berkshire?
Which of Newbury's neighbouring towns do you dislike the most?
Are you happy to pay £50 for green waste collection?
18comments
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News