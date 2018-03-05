go

What's your favourite chain restaurant in Newbury town centre?

Which branch of a national chain do you like the most?

Andy Murrill

Reporter:

Andy Murrill

Contact:

Mobile

What's your favourite chain restaurant in Newbury town centre?

ASK

Bella Italia

Bill's

Cafe Rouge

Cote

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Nando's

Pizza Express

Prezzo

7Bone Burger Co

I don't like any of them

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Tracer

    05/03/2018 - 11:11

    Doesn't this get asked every few months?

    Reply

One person dies on the A34 near Tothill

One person dies on the A34 near Tothill

Police hunting suspected rapist who may be posing as taxi driver in Newbury

Police on the hunt for 'predatory offender' following two rapes in Newbury

List of West Berkshire schools closed today

List of West Berkshire schools closed today

A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill

Poll

What's your favourite chain restaurant in Newbury town centre?
Poll

What's your favourite chain restaurant in Newbury town centre?

Which branch of a national chain do you like the most?

1comment

 
What's your favourite Pole?
Poll

What's your favourite Pole?

Which Pole do you like the most?

1comment

 
Poll

What would most improve Newbury Market?

3comments

 
Poll

What type of shop does Thatcham need more of?

4comments

 
Poll

Should the UK leave the Customs Union?

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33