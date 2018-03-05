go
Mon, 05 Mar 2018
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
ASK
Bella Italia
Bill's
Cafe Rouge
Cote
Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Nando's
Pizza Express
Prezzo
7Bone Burger Co
I don't like any of them
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Article comments
Tracer
05/03/2018 - 11:11
Doesn't this get asked every few months?
Reply
One person dies on the A34 near Tothill
Police hunting suspected rapist who may be posing as taxi driver in Newbury
List of West Berkshire schools closed today
A34 closed in both directions after accident at Tot Hill
standard
Council challenged to justify £50 green bin collection charge
Vicious town centre attack caused life-changing injuries
Objections to 20 new flats at former snooker club site
Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for prolific shoplifter fails
Videos
Park House girls are leading the rugby charge
Madison and Beth's posters will help keep our waterways clean
Newbury diamond couple say that 60 years have ‘gone so quickly’
Video Gallery
Mystery mum wins support for fake speed camera
Hi mummy and daddy
Woman jailed for puppy farm fraud
Silchester Temple site
Poll
What's your favourite chain restaurant in Newbury town centre?
Which branch of a national chain do you like the most?
1comment
What's your favourite Pole?
Which Pole do you like the most?
What would most improve Newbury Market?
3comments
What type of shop does Thatcham need more of?
4comments
Should the UK leave the Customs Union?
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Tracer
05/03/2018 - 11:11
Doesn't this get asked every few months?
Reply