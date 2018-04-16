go
Mon, 16 Apr 2018
Reporter:
Andy Murrill
Contact:
Mobile
Where it is now, in Market Street
The Wharf
Somewhere else (please specify using comment facility)
I don't know
I don't care, I never use the bus
Oldmoaner
16/04/2018 - 13:01
Worst Berkshire Council should use the publicly owned land for public use and design a proper gate way to Newbury so people can arrive at a transport hub which connects to work, home or leisure. You can not move the railway station but the bus station could be adjacent. It shows how short sighted the council were when they sold out Parkway, now they are giving the land to a developer to build, own and rent out apartments all for his own profit. Don't forget their vision, a bit here a bit there but nothing to join them together. This is not a vision just lazy quick fix fiddles.
Reply
NewburyLad
By the railway station.
Where should Newbury Bus Station be located?
What is the best place for a bus station in Newbury town centre?
