Where should Newbury Bus Station be located?

What is the best place for a bus station in Newbury town centre?

Where should Newbury Bus Station be located?

Where it is now, in Market Street

The Wharf

Somewhere else (please specify using comment facility)

I don't know

I don't care, I never use the bus

  • Oldmoaner

    16/04/2018 - 13:01

    Worst Berkshire Council should use the publicly owned land for public use and design a proper gate way to Newbury so people can arrive at a transport hub which connects to work, home or leisure. You can not move the railway station but the bus station could be adjacent. It shows how short sighted the council were when they sold out Parkway, now they are giving the land to a developer to build, own and rent out apartments all for his own profit. Don't forget their vision, a bit here a bit there but nothing to join them together. This is not a vision just lazy quick fix fiddles.

  • NewburyLad

    16/04/2018 - 13:01

    By the railway station.

