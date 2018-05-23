Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Wed, 23 May 2018
Andy Murrill
andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
Mobile
Stay as a shopping mall
Become a leisure/entertainment zone
Turn it into flats
Make it a mixed use development
Other (please specify using comment facility)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: What should happen with the Kennet Shopping centre?
What should happen to Newbury FC's Faraday Road ground?
What's your favourite social networking site?
Where should Newbury Bus Station be located?
If there were full council elections in West Berks in May, who would you vote for?
Do you agree with culling badgers in West Berkshire?
Thatcham garages destroyed by lightning
What now for Newbury's Kennet Shopping centre?
See how the action unfolded as Thatcham won the FA Vase
Concerns for welfare of missing Army veteran
Council reject calls to scrap £50 green bin charge
Travellers set up camp on Stroud Green again
Westminster Blog: The right to be offended
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News