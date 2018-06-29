Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Should we bring back the stocks for vandalism?

Would you like to see vandals put in the stocks and pelted with rotten fruit in Market Place?



Yes, I'd be the first in the queue.

No, this isn't Donald Trump's America

  • Tracer

    29/06/2018 - 09:09

    I'd rather they pay for the damage caused. Then we pelt them.

