POLL: Will you pay the new £50 green waste charge?

Will you pay West Berks Council for a green bin from September 3?

POLL: Will you pay the new £50 green waste charge?

Yes

No

I don't know

I don't live in West Berkshire

  • Justin S

    03/08/2018 - 08:08

    Lets hope the useless WBC make arrangements to collect these bins, as I don't want their clutter at my home. Quite happy to drop at their offices on the day everyone else does. Well done WBC for another failure to your people of which my money I give you isn't enough to keep our heads above water. And those who say its £1 a week, not its not. There are plenty of weeks in the winter you don't actually use these bins. I guess by sprinkling the grass cuttings on the grass verges is fine, as when the council cut the 18 inch grass, it just gets left there , so me doing that isn't fly tipping ? I do love the letter by Mrs Cole stating they collect our recycling for free. Nothing in the council is free and I believe the council have to collect recycling as set by the government ?

Date of West Berkshire's £50 green bin charge announced

Green bin charge to be delayed

