POLL: Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

Do you think the public should vote again on Britain's future in Europe?

Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

Yes

No

I don't know

  • mans048

    25/09/2018 - 12:12

    Should we constantly re-vote if we don't get the result we like? If more people bothered to vote the first time by getting off their lazy behinds instead of mistakenly assuming that the country would vote to remain this would not have happened. More fool those who didn't take the opportunity when they had the chance and there should be no opportunity to readdress it

  • bruin the bear

    25/09/2018 - 11:11

    same % in west berks as the real referendum in 2016 then

  • MikeyB

    25/09/2018 - 11:11

    No no no no!!!

  • NewburyJohn

    25/09/2018 - 09:09

    EUORPE, VERY BAD SEND ENM BACK MY FREIUNDS DIDNT DIE FIGHTINT THE GERMANS FOR THEM TO TELL US WHAT TO DO NO MORE EU FORCED TRANSGENDERISM

    • Top tech Tom

      25/09/2018 - 10:10

      wow John Wow.

    • NoisyNortherner

      25/09/2018 - 10:10

      Holy crap John, have you missed your meds this morning?

