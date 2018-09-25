POLL: Should there be a second Brexit referendum?

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Tue, 25 Sept 2018
Andy Murrill
andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk
01635 886625
Article comments
mans048
25/09/2018 - 12:12
Should we constantly re-vote if we don't get the result we like?
If more people bothered to vote the first time by getting off their lazy behinds instead of mistakenly assuming that the country would vote to remain this would not have happened. More fool those who didn't take the opportunity when they had the chance and there should be no opportunity to readdress it
bruin the bear
25/09/2018 - 11:11
same % in west berks as the real referendum in 2016 then
MikeyB
No no no no!!!
NewburyJohn
25/09/2018 - 09:09
EUORPE, VERY BAD SEND ENM BACK MY FREIUNDS DIDNT DIE FIGHTINT THE GERMANS FOR THEM TO TELL US WHAT TO DO NO MORE EU FORCED TRANSGENDERISM
Top tech Tom
25/09/2018 - 10:10
wow John Wow.
NoisyNortherner
Holy crap John, have you missed your meds this morning?
standard
