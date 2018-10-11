Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Thu, 11 Oct 2018
Andy Murrill
andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
01635 886625
Yes, it would make Newbury a much nicer place to visit for shopping and leisure
No, it would cause traffic chaos in rush hour
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Article comments
Mike Hogan
11/10/2018 - 12:12
For goodness sake! Where is the news on your web pages?
Reply
standard
POLL: Should Newbury town centre be permanently pedestrianised?
Should the UK stay on British Summer Time all year?
POLL: Should there be a second Brexit referendum?
POLL: Will you pay the new £50 green waste charge?
Should there be a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal?
Should we bring back the stocks for vandalism?
Empty Bayer office application approved
Jail for Thatcham man who defied court orders
Van and bicycles stolen during five-day crime spree in Newbury
Youth was caught with knife in skate park
First steps towards new showroom in Thatcham
Alternative Jack of Newbury art placed in Northbrook Street
Police officer guilty of gross misconduct over 'use of force'
Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Mike Hogan
11/10/2018 - 12:12
For goodness sake! Where is the news on your web pages?
Reply