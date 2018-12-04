POLL: Take Richard Benyon's Brexit deal test

AFTER European Union leaders gave Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal their seal of approval on Sunday, November 25 – in which they said it was “best and only deal possible” – Newbury MP Richard Benyon conducted his own poll on Northbrook Street to hear lunchtime shoppers’ views on the agreement.

He gave people four options – supporting Mrs May’s deal, a no-deal Brexit, Britain staying in the EU or a second referendum.

A photograph of his poll, which Mr Benyon uploaded on social media, showed 47 people participated, with the majority supporting Mrs May's deal.

We thought we would give a wider cross-section of the community the chance to take part in Mr Benyon's poll, so we repeat his four options here for people to decide on ahead of MPs' meaningful vote on the deal in Parliament on Tuesday next week.

Have your say on the withdrawal agreement ahead of next Tuesday's vote.