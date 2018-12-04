POLL: Take Richard Benyon's Brexit deal test
Tue, 04 Dec 2018
PM's deal
No deal
No leave
Second referendum
AFTER European Union leaders gave Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal their seal of approval on Sunday, November 25 – in which they said it was “best and only deal possible” – Newbury MP Richard Benyon conducted his own poll on Northbrook Street to hear lunchtime shoppers’ views on the agreement.
He gave people four options – supporting Mrs May’s deal, a no-deal Brexit, Britain staying in the EU or a second referendum.
A photograph of his poll, which Mr Benyon uploaded on social media, showed 47 people participated, with the majority supporting Mrs May's deal.
We thought we would give a wider cross-section of the community the chance to take part in Mr Benyon's poll, so we repeat his four options here for people to decide on ahead of MPs' meaningful vote on the deal in Parliament on Tuesday next week.
Have your say on the withdrawal agreement ahead of next Tuesday's vote.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
Tracer
04/12/2018 - 12:12
I reckon he made his results up just so he can side with the government which hes done every single time.
Reply
Sarcastic neighbour
04/12/2018 - 10:10
Did anyone actually see him? 47 votes at lunchtime when Northbrook Street is normally packed makes me think this was either a pick and choose who gets to vote based on whether they look like a tory fan or a complete fabrication. Don't trust the man as far as I could throw him. Get out amongst the real people or get out of politics.
Reply
Senior Moment
04/12/2018 - 09:09
Benyon's loyalty is to the Conservative Party and the big estate owners, he doesn't give a damn about the people of West Berkshire. If he's going, better he goes quickly
Reply
NewburyResident
04/12/2018 - 09:09
Thanks @ Stephen Manson. we can't just have Deal or No deal as Noel Edmonds will sue the government for Royalties :-)
Reply
Show more comments