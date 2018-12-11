POLL: What do you think will happen next over Brexit
Tue, 11 Dec 2018
Prime Minister's deal agreed
Renegotiated deal with EU agreed
No-deal Brexit
Vote of no confidence in Prime Minister
General Election called
Second referendum
Article 50 revoked by UK
Other (please specify using comment facility)
NewburyLad
11/12/2018 - 09:09
Can we have a "what do you <b>want</b> to happen" poll with the same choices?
DavidHF
11/12/2018 - 08:08
I honestly think that anything other than a No-deal Brexit will result in massive civil unrest and I will join in.
NoisyNortherner
11/12/2018 - 08:08
Don't be stupid. Out of all the options on the table, No Deal is by a country mile the worst possible outcome. Civil unrest? Where do you think we are? France?
