POLL: What do you think will happen next over Brexit?

Following Monday's events in Parliament, which of the following options do you think is most likley?

Prime Minister's deal agreed

Renegotiated deal with EU agreed

No-deal Brexit

Vote of no confidence in Prime Minister

General Election called

Second referendum

Article 50 revoked by UK

Other (please specify using comment facility)

  • NewburyLad

    11/12/2018 - 09:09

    Can we have a "what do you <b>want</b> to happen" poll with the same choices?

    Reply

  • DavidHF

    DavidHF

    11/12/2018 - 08:08

    I honestly think that anything other than a No-deal Brexit will result in massive civil unrest and I will join in.

    Reply

    • NoisyNortherner

      11/12/2018 - 08:08

      Don't be stupid. Out of all the options on the table, No Deal is by a country mile the worst possible outcome. Civil unrest? Where do you think we are? France?

      Reply

