POLL: What do you think will happen next over Brexit?
Thu, 13 Dec 2018
Prime Minister's deal agreed
Renegotiated deal with EU agreed
No-deal Brexit
Vote of no confidence in the Government
General Election called
Second referendum
Article 50 revoked by UK
Other (please specify using comment facility)
bruin the bear
13/12/2018 - 12:12
The referendum result took our Lords, Betters and Masters all by surprise and they cannot believe it so have delayed and fudged for 2 years so they can overturn the result and stay. That is what we are looking at and sadly there will be a price to pay for it. Fetch me my yellow vest Jeeves...
NoisyNortherner
13/12/2018 - 12:12
It'd take a braver politician than currently resides in the corridors of power to say what is needed. That the deal on offer is the best we're going to get, that no deal would be a complete catastrophe, and that the leave wing of the Tories have offered nothing even remotely close to an alternative solution. Brexit, assuming it still ends up happening, would inflict great harm on this country not just economically, but socially as well. Cancelling the whole endeavour would admittedly cause outrage, but there isn't any other option that doesn't come with a truckload of repercussions.
NoisyNortherner
13/12/2018 - 09:09
It's depressing that the eurosceptic Tories decided that it would be a good time to waste a day on this whole circus, while accomplishing very little in the process. We're now back to where we were last week. A deal that won't pass parliament, negotiations that won't be re-opened, and a seemingly dogmatic persistence to press on with economic suicide. And there's no clear way out of this self-inflicted quagmire.
