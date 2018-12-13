Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: What do you think will happen next over Brexit?

Now the Prime Minister has survived a vote of no confidence, which of the following options do you think is most likely?

Andy Murrill

Andy Murrill

andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886625

POLL: What do you think will happen next over Brexit?

Prime Minister's deal agreed

Renegotiated deal with EU agreed

No-deal Brexit

Vote of no confidence in the Government

General Election called

Second referendum

Article 50 revoked by UK

Other (please specify using comment facility)

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • bruin the bear

    13/12/2018 - 12:12

    The referendum result took our Lords, Betters and Masters all by surprise and they cannot believe it so have delayed and fudged for 2 years so they can overturn the result and stay. That is what we are looking at and sadly there will be a price to pay for it. Fetch me my yellow vest Jeeves...

    Reply

    • NoisyNortherner

      13/12/2018 - 12:12

      It'd take a braver politician than currently resides in the corridors of power to say what is needed. That the deal on offer is the best we're going to get, that no deal would be a complete catastrophe, and that the leave wing of the Tories have offered nothing even remotely close to an alternative solution. Brexit, assuming it still ends up happening, would inflict great harm on this country not just economically, but socially as well. Cancelling the whole endeavour would admittedly cause outrage, but there isn't any other option that doesn't come with a truckload of repercussions.

      Reply

  • NoisyNortherner

    13/12/2018 - 09:09

    It's depressing that the eurosceptic Tories decided that it would be a good time to waste a day on this whole circus, while accomplishing very little in the process. We're now back to where we were last week. A deal that won't pass parliament, negotiations that won't be re-opened, and a seemingly dogmatic persistence to press on with economic suicide. And there's no clear way out of this self-inflicted quagmire.

    Reply

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Women sought in connection with theft in Newbury

Armed police on Hungerford streets

Armed police on Hungerford streets

Masked men steal car and purses from homeowners

Masked men steal car and purses from homeowners

Man stole women's underwear

court gavel

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33