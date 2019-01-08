Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

POLL: Do you think the Prime Minister's Brexit deal will be approved next week?

Will Theresa May's withdrawal agreement win the backing of MPs in the Parliamentary vote on Tuesday, January 15?

Yes

No

I don't know

