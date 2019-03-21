Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Prime Minster's deal
No-deal Brexit
Article 50 extended
Article 50 revoked
People's Vote
Other (please specify using comment facility)
NoisyNortherner
21/03/2019 - 12:12
Revoke Article 50. No deal is a complete none-starter and would do yet more damage to the country. May's deal is dead in the water, and has been since she took a thumping the first time round. Extending Article 50 would just give more time for the defeats to mount up. May claims cancelling Brexit would damage people's trust in politicians for generations, acting as if anyone trusts them in the first place.
What do you want to happen now with Brexit?
