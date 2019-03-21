Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

What do you want to happen now with Brexit?

Following this week's events, what do you want to happen in the Brexit process?

What do you want to happen with Brexit?

Prime Minster's deal

No-deal Brexit

Article 50 extended

Article 50 revoked

People's Vote

Other (please specify using comment facility)

  • NoisyNortherner

    21/03/2019 - 12:12

    Revoke Article 50. No deal is a complete none-starter and would do yet more damage to the country. May's deal is dead in the water, and has been since she took a thumping the first time round. Extending Article 50 would just give more time for the defeats to mount up. May claims cancelling Brexit would damage people's trust in politicians for generations, acting as if anyone trusts them in the first place.

