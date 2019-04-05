Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

What are the best public toilets in West Berkshire?

Which public convenience is your favourite?

What are the best public toilets in West Berkshire?

Hungerford

Newbury

Pangbourne

Thatcham

Other (please specify using comment facility)

I never use public toilets

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

Murder investigation launched in West Berkshire village

Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

Newbury's Ginsters Pasty Store closes just six months after opening

Tributes paid to West Berkshire councillor

Tributes paid to West Berkshire councillor

Appeal for family of injured Pc after crash near Hungerford

Appeal for family of injured Pc after crash

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33