Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Thu, 13 Jun 2019
Michael Gove
Matt Hancock
Mark Harper
Jeremy Hunt
Sajid Javid
Boris Johnson
Andrea Leadsom
Esther McVey
Dominic Raab
Rory Stewart
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Article comments
NoisyNortherner
13/06/2019 - 09:09
Why isn't there an option for "I wouldn't trust any of the above to run a charity bake sale, let alone the country"?
Reply
Chrismt
None of the above
standard
UPDATED POLL: Who do you want to be the next Prime Minister?
POLL: Who do you want to be the next Prime Minister?
What's your favourite pub in Cold Ash?
What are the best public toilets in West Berkshire?
What do you want to happen now with Brexit?
POLL: What is your most important issue in the May council elections?
Man is pushed into moving traffic
Revised plans for Thatcham's Lower Way field
Dad's horror as boy falls from rollercoaster
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms
Benyon backing Malthouse for next Conservative Party leader
Council's investment in commercial property instead of social housing stock questioned
Council makes public commitment to declare climate emergency
Sink hole closes West Berkshire road
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
NoisyNortherner
13/06/2019 - 09:09
Why isn't there an option for "I wouldn't trust any of the above to run a charity bake sale, let alone the country"?
Reply
Chrismt
13/06/2019 - 09:09
None of the above
Reply