POLL: Who would you vote for in a December General Election?

Who would you vote for in a December General Election?

Brexit Party

Conservative Party

Green Party

Independent

Labour Party

Liberal Democrats

UKIP

Other

None of the above

  • NewburyLad

    29/10/2019 - 08:08

    What's the point? If the LibDums lose, they will just make out they don't accept the result and ask for another, peoples vote. Labour don't want a vote at all, despite having spent 3 years asking for a G.E. and now refusing time after time to have a G. E. The Tories will just promise you the earth and then deliver absolutely nothing, Leave means leave, no deal is better than a bad deal, we are leaving on the 29th March, we are leaving on the 31st October etc, no doubt they will claim we are leaving on 31st January which will be another lie. UKIP are a busted flush, they achieved their sole aim - to get a EU in/out referendum. Green just want the tax payers to make loads of sacrifices to go back to the stone age (but won't expect their voters to make any sacrifices) and as for the Independent, he didn't even have the guts to call a by-election when he left the Tory party. Even the Brexit Party, whilst slick, are unlikely to make a dent as Labour will go full on to defeat them. Pointless

