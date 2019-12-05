Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Thu, 05 Dec 2019
Andy Murrill
andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
01635 886625
Yes
No
I don't know
I can't vote
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Are you going to vote in the General Election?
POLL: Who would you vote for in a December General Election?
POLL: Do you agree with Richard Benyon voting for MPs to take control of Commons?
POLL: Do you agree with MP Richard Benyon voting for PMs to take control of the Commons?
Should the mayor's fur-trimmed robe be replaced?
POLL: Should West Berks Council buy the Kennet Shopping centre?
Appeal following attempted robbery in Thatcham
Celebrities spotted at Ladbrokes Winter Carnival
Met Office issues weather warning for tomorrow
Vodafone employee died from industrial disease
"I'm struck by how much people want to move on from Brexit"
Planning under way for first Newbury Pride
Ladbrokes Winter Carnival almost here
'Moderate Conservatives are backing me'
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News