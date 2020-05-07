Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

POLL: Should PM announce an easing of the lockdown?

Do you think Boris Johnson should loosen coronavirus restrictions when he speaks to the nation on Sunday?

Do you think Boris Johnson should announce an easing of the lockdown?

Yes, we've all had enough of being stuck at home

No, it's too soon and could lead to a second Covid-19 peak

I don't know

Fire crews called after 'huge explosion' in Woolton Hill

More pictures and videos as firefighters continue to tackle Woolton Hill blaze

Arrest following serious crash

Double dose of Starlink 3 satellite passes later tonight

