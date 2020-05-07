Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Thu, 07 May 2020
Yes, we've all had enough of being stuck at home
No, it's too soon and could lead to a second Covid-19 peak
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Should PM announce an easing of the lockdown?
POLL: Should garden centres be allowed to reopen?
POLL: What is your favourite type of Easter egg?
POLL: Are you going to vote in the General Election?
POLL: Who would you vote for in a December General Election?
POLL: Do you agree with Richard Benyon voting for MPs to take control of Commons?
Fire crews called after 'huge explosion' in Woolton Hill
More pictures and videos as firefighters continue to tackle Woolton Hill blaze
Arrest following serious crash
Double dose of Starlink 3 satellite passes later tonight
Outcry over new plan to let semi-treated sewage into River Lambourn
Anger over 'people ignoring lockdown' at common
New data shows where West Berkshire people who died with Covid-19 are from
Weekend closure of M4
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News