POLL: Should cyclists be allowed in car-free town centre?

Do you think people should be allowed to ride bicycles in Northbrook Street and Market Place when a 24-hour car ban is enforced in Newbury town centre from Monday, June 1?

Andy Murrill

Andy Murrill

andy.murrill@newburynews.co.uk

Should cyclists be allowed in car-free town centre?

Yes

No

I don't know

  • NbyLad

    27/05/2020 - 12:43

    Banning cyclists from travelling through the town will discourage cyclists from coming into town and going to the shops, promote cycle use enabling them to use areas in the town, make the areas safe and all will be OK!!

    • NewburyLad

      27/05/2020 - 13:00

      Couldn't you think of a better username. As for your comment - what utter rubbish. Are you referring to cyclists who just want to cycle through the town, or are you referring to cyclists who want to cycle into town. If they want to go from one side of the town to the other, then there is nothing them from doing what cars do - use the roads and the cycle lanes that are to the sides of the roads. If they want to just come into town to go to the shops, this is what they do, they cycle along the roads and cycle lanes up to the point where the pedestrianisation begins. They apply the brake, stop, get off and then walk to the shop they want, locking the bike to the nearest bike stand. When they have done their shopping, they get their bike and walk in the direction they want until they reach the end of the pedestrian zone then they can mount their bike and cycle off. It really isn't a difficult concept to understand and follow.

  • NewburyLad

    27/05/2020 - 12:07

    Cyclists are traffic. If you are banning traffic, then they should be banned too. It's not like they, unlike cars, can't pass down the road, they can and should get off their bike and walk it though.

  • rachaele

    27/05/2020 - 11:59

    Northbrook Street is already a dedicated shared space for pedestrians and cycles, so this is a poorly worded survey. We should be encouraging people to use bicycles rather than cars or public transport at this time, not encouraging further unjust and unnecessary scorn on the most pandemic-friendly form of transport there is.

