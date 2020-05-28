POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?

The organiser of Clap for Carers has said she thinks tonight's applause should be the last.

People up and down the UK first took to their doorsteps and windows on Thursday, March 26, clapping in honour of the NHS and other key workers risking their lives on the coronavirus frontline.

The response was overwhelming – applause could be heard across whole cities and towns and famous landmarks were lit up blue.

Initially planned as a one-off event, the British public later decided to make it a weekly activity, and have been showing their appreciation at 8pm every Thursday since.

But now, the woman behind it, Annemarie Plas, has suggested tonight's clap – which will be the 10th – should be the last.

The Dutch national living in south London says she has been "overwhelmed" by the support for the ritual, but that it would be best to end it "at its peak".

She also feels the applause may have become too politicised.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Plas said: "I think it's good to have the last of the series, because to have the most impact I think it is good to stop it at its peak.

"Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised.

"I think the narrative is starting to change and I don't want the clap to be negative.

"A clap is something normal people can do, showing our appreciation.

"But the power is not with us. We can give them respect but we are not signing the cheque – that falls on another desk.

"Stopping clapping doesn't mean we are not still appreciating them.

"Some people will still want to carry on, so they should. But we will stop and show our support in other ways – there are other initiatives we can support."

