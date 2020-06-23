Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Tue, 23 Jun 2020
Yes
No
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Will you go to a pub or restaurant if they reopen on July 6?
POLL: Do you think the 2m social distancing rule should be relaxed?
POLL: Where are you working from at the moment?
POLL: Do you intend to go (non-food) shopping next week?
POLL: Have you sent your Reception, Year 1 or Year 6 children back to school today?
POLL: Should tonight be the last Clap for Carers?
Police appeal after woman allegedly raped in Newbury
Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 20)
Newbury man banned from drinking in public
Latest coronavirus figures for West Berkshire (June 19)
Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week
Newbury's Conservative MP was 'prepared to rebel' before Government's free school meal voucher U-turn
Newbury and Lambourn crews attend fire near Combe Gibbett
Drink and drug driver arrested after doing 95mph on M4
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News