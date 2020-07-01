Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: Will you be going to a pub or restaurant this weekend?

Do you intend to go out as the hospitality industry opens up again?

POLL: Will you go to a pub or restaurant if they reopen on July 6?

Yes

No

I don't know

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police attend reports of gunshot in Newbury street

Police attend reports of gunshot in Newbury street

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 28

Coronavirus

Wolf sanctuary bids farewell to 'truly special' animal

West Berks sanctuary bids farewell to beloved wolf

Michelin-star restaurant puts safety on menu as it prepares to reopen

Michelin-star restaurant puts safety on the menu as it prepares to reopen

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33