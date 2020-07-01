Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Wed, 01 Jul 2020
Yes
No
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Will you be going to a pub or restaurant this weekend?
POLL: Where will you go on holiday this year?
POLL: Will you go to a pub or restaurant if they reopen on July 4?
POLL: Do you think the 2m social distancing rule should be relaxed?
POLL: Where are you working from at the moment?
POLL: Do you intend to go (non-food) shopping next week?
Police attend reports of gunshot in Newbury street
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of June 28
Wolf sanctuary bids farewell to 'truly special' animal
Michelin-star restaurant puts safety on menu as it prepares to reopen
Newbury's Conservative MP was 'prepared to rebel' before Government's free school meal voucher U-turn
Coronavirus: Residents warned of test and trace scam
When to see the Red Arrows fly over Newbury
Newbury and Lambourn crews attend fire near Combe Gibbett
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News