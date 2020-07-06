Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

POLL: How did you find going to the pub at the weekend?

What was your experience of being back in a bar after so long?

It was different, but good

I didn't like it 

I didn't go to the pub at the weekend

  • From Luddite Lodge

    06/07/2020 - 09:28

    Won't go out until next month, let it settle down . Believe it's politics first , people second. Too many have died as a result of putting serial incompetents in charge Vote Farris , Enable Cummings

    Reply

