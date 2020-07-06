POLL: How did you find going to the pub at the weekend?

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Mon, 06 Jul 2020
It was different, but good
I didn't like it
I didn't go to the pub at the weekend
From Luddite Lodge
06/07/2020 - 09:28
Won't go out until next month, let it settle down .
Believe it's politics first , people second. Too many have died as a result of putting serial incompetents in charge
Vote Farris , Enable Cummings
Reply
