POLL: What would you like to see in the vacant John Lewis unit at Parkway?

Now that John Lewis has announced it is closing, what would you most like to open in the shopping centre?

John Lewis tight-lipped over future of Newbury store

Primark

Iceland (or another supermarket)

Cinema

Bowling alley

Indoor golf centre

Giant quality arcade-style market

Other (please specify using comment facility)

  • NewburyLad

    10/07/2020 - 09:26

    What's the point - all the shops in shopping centres and high streets are just glorified and expensive showrooms for the under-taxed Amazon, and some other online stores. People examine the products in the shops, note the details, then go online to see if they can find it cheaper and most of the time Amazon will then get the business.

