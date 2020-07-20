Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Mon, 20 Jul 2020
Yes
No
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Have you been for a meal in a restaurant since lockdown was eased?
POLL: What would you like in the vacant John Lewis unit at Parkway?
POLL: Should beauty salons be allowed to reopen?
POLL: How did you find going to the pub at the weekend?
POLL: Do you think schools will fully reopen in September?
POLL: Will you be going to a pub or restaurant this weekend?
M4 closed following serious crash
Driver taken to hospital following 'heavy impact' crash
Welcome to The Spare Wheel
Fatal M4 crash: police appeal for witnesses
Village's Black Lives Matter solidarity posters mysteriously disappear
Change to lane markings on busy Newbury A4 junction
Newbury John Lewis shop in Parkway to close
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News