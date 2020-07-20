Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: Have you been for a meal in a restaurant since lockdown was eased?

Have you eaten out since restrictions were lifted?

POLL: Have you been for a meal in a restaurant since lockdown was eased?

Yes

No

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

M4 closed following serious crash

M4

Driver taken to hospital following 'heavy impact' crash

Driver taken to hospital following 'heavy impact' crash

Welcome to The Spare Wheel

Welcome to The Spare Wheel

Fatal M4 crash: police appeal for witnesses

M4

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33