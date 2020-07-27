Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: What does it feel like wearing a face mask in a shop?

How has the experience been for you?

POLL: What does it feel like wearing a face mask in a shop?

It's fine, no problem.

I don't like it, it's uncomfortable.

I haven't worn a face mask in a shop yet.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

£100,000 Range Rover seized in Tadley

Range Rover seized in Tadley

Arrests following affray

Newbury

Teenagers found not guilty of murdering policeman

Teenagers found not guilty of murdering policeman

Jurors given majority direction in policeman murder trial

Jurors given majority direction in policeman murder trial 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33