Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Fri, 31 Jul 2020
Yes, it's more efficient and perfectly safe
No, I prefer a face-to-face consultation
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Are you happy to have GP appointments via Zoom or phone?
POLL: Do you intend to go abroad on holiday this year?
POLL: What does it feel like wearing a face mask in a shop?
POLL: Where is the best place for Newbury's football ground?
POLL: Have you been for a meal in a restaurant since lockdown was eased?
POLL: What would you like in the vacant John Lewis unit at Parkway?
Eat Out to Help Out: Local restaurants that have signed up so far
Newbury men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
Updated map shows where deaths involving coronavirus have happened
Man avoids jail for child sex assault
House damaged in morning crash
Teenagers found not guilty of murdering policeman
CCTV image released following theft at Parkway Shopping centre
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News