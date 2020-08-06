Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

POLL: Do you agree with Andrew's Law for the killers of police officers?

Pc Andrew Harper’s widow wants full-life prison terms for those who kill emergency services workers

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial: Widow 'immensely disappointed' with manslaughter sentence for 'barbaric' crimes

Andrew and Lissie Harper

Yes, it is a fitting punishment and would act as a deterrent

No, sentencing should be consistent for all killers, no matter who the victim is

I don't know

The mother and widow of Pc Andrew Harper have launched campaigns for tougher punishments for those who kill police officers.

Debbie Adlam told the PA news agency that “something needs to change” after those responsible for her son’s death were handed 16-year and 13-year sentences at the Old Bailey on Friday.

She is calling for a minimum term of 20 years for anyone who takes an officer’s life, with no chance of parole during that time.

Pc Harper’s widow, Lissie Harper, has launched her own campaign, backed by the Police Federation of England and Wales, for full-life prison terms for those who kill emergency services workers.

She is due to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel in the coming weeks.

Since 2015, the starting point for a judge sentencing an adult over the age of 21 who has been convicted of murdering a police or prison officer is a whole life sentence.

The judge then takes aggravating and mitigating factors into account before either passing a life sentence with a minimum jail term, or a whole life order.

