POLL: What leisure unit would you like to see at Kennet Shopping centre?

What type of entertainment centre do you most want to open in the former Debenhams unit?

What should happen with the Kennet Shopping centre?

Bingo hall

Bowling alley

Climbing centre

Concert/dance hall

Golf centre

Ice skating

Roller skating (roller disco)

Trampolining centre

Other (please specify using comment facility)

A leisure business “that doesn’t exist in Newbury at the moment” could be coming to the Kennet Shopping centre after plans were approved. So what new attraction would you most like to see there?

