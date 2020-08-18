POLL: What leisure unit would you like to see at Kennet Shopping centre?

POLL: What leisure unit do you want to see at Kennet Shopping centre?
Tue, 18 Aug 2020
Bingo hall
Bowling alley
Climbing centre
Concert/dance hall
Golf centre
Ice skating
Roller skating (roller disco)
Trampolining centre
Other (please specify using comment facility)
A leisure business “that doesn’t exist in Newbury at the moment” could be coming to the Kennet Shopping centre after plans were approved. So what new attraction would you most like to see there?
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News