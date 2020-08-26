Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

POLL: Should secondary school pupils wear face coverings in the classroom?

Do you agree teenagers should wear masks if headteachers demand it?

Should secondary school pupils wear face covering in the classroom?

Yes

No

I don't know

