POLL: Should children aged under 12 be exempt from the rule of 6?

From today (Monday) groups of more than six people are banned from meeting up inside or in public to help curb coronavirus cases. Do you think children under 12 should not be included in this?

Yes, under 12s should be exempt

No, all people should be included in the six

I don't know

  • Klaus

    14/09/2020 - 11:17

    yeah, cos children can't catch CV-19 or spread it...

