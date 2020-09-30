Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Wed, 30 Sept 2020
Landlord Warwick Heskins at the Catherine Wheel in Newbury
Yes
No
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Do you agree with the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants?
POLL: Will you download the NHS Covid-19 track and trace app?
POLL: Would you report your neighbour for breaking rule of 6?
POLL: Should children aged under 12 be exempt from the rule of 6?
POLL: Would you use market more if there was two hours free parking?
POLL: Where do you enjoy working most – office or home?
International Space Station pass over the UK
Second pupil at Newbury school tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of September 27
Calf killed in hit-and-run on Newbury road
"Do the right thing and give the town centre back to the people"
Winterbourne in revolt over pub plans
MP votes to override part of Brexit agreement
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News