POLL: How has the coronavirus affected your mental health?

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday, we want to know what impact the Covid-19 crisis has had on you

My mental health has got worse

My mental health is the same

My mental health has improved

Man dies in crash on A34

Mum's call for safer park after wrist drama

"I have come home and it feels good" - New head of Park House

A34 closed southbound

Hungerford man dies after incident on A34

