Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Fri, 09 Oct 2020
No, 40mph is fine
Yes, 30mph would be safer
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Should the speed limit be cut to 30mph in Tull Way, Thatcham?
POLL: How has the coronavirus affected your mental health?
POLL: Do you agree with the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants?
POLL: Will you download the NHS Covid-19 track and trace app?
POLL: Would you report your neighbour for breaking rule of 6?
POLL: Should children aged under 12 be exempt from the rule of 6?
Optician receives social media abuse after turning away "anti masker"
More coronavirus cases reported at college
Lidl flag allowed for new store
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 6
"Do the right thing and give the town centre back to the people"
'Priority improvements' needed on 'dangerous' A34
Councillor back in the treetops as he renews protest against HS2
Date set for first ever Newbury Pride
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News