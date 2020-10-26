Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Mon, 26 Oct 2020
Yes
No
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: If Test and Trace contacted you, would you self-isolate?
POLL: What's your top attraction in and around Newbury?
POLL: Should the UK have a short 'circuit-breaker' lockdown?
POLL: Should the speed limit be cut to 30mph in Tull Way, Thatcham?
POLL: How has the coronavirus affected your mental health?
POLL: Do you agree with the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants?
Police break up party in Thatcham
Newbury Showground could be put up for sale
Council refuses to apologise for 'blunder' which cost taxpayers almost £1m
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 24
Petition calling for free school meals over Christmas
"Kill your speed, not our pets"
Newbury MP votes against extending free school meals
Castle awarded grant to help it through coronavirus pandemic
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News