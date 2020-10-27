Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: Who do you think will win the US presidential election?

Do you think Trump or Biden will get the keys to the White House after the November 3 vote?

POLL: Who do you think will win the US presidential election?

Joe Biden

Donald Trump

I don't care

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police break up party in Thatcham

Police disrupt party in Thatcham

Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners

Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners

Newbury Showground could be put up for sale

Newbury Showground could be put up for sale

Council refuses to apologise for 'blunder' which cost taxpayers almost £1m

Public engagement session planned for Newbury's London Road Industrial Estate development

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33