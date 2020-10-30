Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Fri, 30 Oct 2020
Liquid in Newbury
Utopia in Calcot
Venom in Thatcham
None of them
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Which was your favourite nightclub back in the day?
POLL: Would you like Remembrance Sunday doorstep 2-minute silence?
POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?
POLL: Who do you think will win the US presidential election?
POLL: If Test and Trace contacted you, would you self-isolate?
POLL: What's your top attraction in and around Newbury?
Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners
Prolific Newbury drug dealer jailed
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 28
Petition calling for free school meals over Christmas
Newbury MP votes against extending free school meals
"Kill your speed, not our pets"
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News