Tue, 03 Nov 2020
POLL: Do you agree with Lockdown 2?
POLL: Which was your favourite nightclub back in the day?
POLL: Would you like Remembrance Sunday doorstep 2-minute silence?
POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?
POLL: Who do you think will win the US presidential election?
POLL: If Test and Trace contacted you, would you self-isolate?
New garden centre opening tomorrow
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 30
New garden centre opens in Thatcham
Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss
Petition calling for free school meals over Christmas
Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners
West Berkshire village pub at centre of campaign now up for sale
Newbury MP votes against extending free school meals
