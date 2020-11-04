POLL: If there were a UK General Election now, who would you vote for?

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Wed, 04 Nov 2020
Conservative
Green
Labour
Liberal Democrat
Reform UK
Other (please specify using the comment facility)
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: If there were a UK General Election, who would you vote for?
POLL: Do you agree with Lockdown 2?
POLL: Which was your favourite nightclub back in the day?
POLL: Would you like Remembrance Sunday doorstep 2-minute silence?
POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?
POLL: Who do you think will win the US presidential election?
Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss
New garden centre opens in Thatcham
New garden centre opening tomorrow
Man accused of impersonating police officer, harassing woman
West Berkshire Green Party councillor to stand trial
Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners
Petition calling for free school meals over Christmas
Newbury MP votes against extending free school meals
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News