POLL: Do you want a 24-hour ‘adult gaming and amusement centre’ in Market Place?

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Fri, 06 Nov 2020
Yes
No
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: Do you want 24-hour ‘adult gaming centre’ in Market Place?
POLL: If there were a UK General Election, who would you vote for?
POLL: Do you agree with Lockdown 2?
POLL: Which was your favourite nightclub back in the day?
POLL: Would you like Remembrance Sunday doorstep 2-minute silence?
POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?
Suspended sentence for bankrupt company boss
Berkshire Hedgehog Clinic forced to close
Man accused of impersonating police officer, harassing woman
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 4
West Berkshire Green Party councillor to stand trial
Petition calling for free school meals over Christmas
Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners
West Berkshire village pub at centre of campaign now up for sale
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News