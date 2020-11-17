Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: Have you put on weight since the Covid crisis started?

Do you weigh more now than you did in March?

POLL: Have you put on weight since the Covid crisis started?

Yes

No

I've no idea, I haven't weighed myself

It's none of your business! 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Infant school could be demolished

Infant school could be demolished

Seats outside Control Tower café removed

Trading Standards order seats outside Greenham Common Control Tower café to be removed

Teenager becomes youngest female solo pilot in UK

Teenager becomes youngest female solo pilot in UK

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of November 13

Latest coronavirus figures

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33