POLL: Should West Berkshire be going into Tier 2 next week?

Do you think it's fair that the district will have greater restrictions imposed when the lockdown ends than it did before it started?

Yes, it's the best way to contain the virus

No, we should still be in Tier 1

I don't know

  Bored of registering

    26/11/2020 - 16:38

    Who knew so many virologists lived in Newbury with their expertise!

