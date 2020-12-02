Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: Will you be going to the pub this week?

Now that lockdown 2 is over, will you be popping to the pub for a 'substantial meal' and a drink?

POLL: Will you be going to the pub this week?

Yes

No

I don't know

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Kittens rescued from building site

Kittens rescued from building site

Stretch of A339 closed near Vodafone Newbury headquarters

Stretch of A339 closed near Vodafone Newbury headquarters

Former care home worker mugged own gran

Former care home worker robbed own gran

Former pupil at Kennet School, Thatcham, up for prestigious Ivor Novello award

Former pupil at Kennet School, Thatcham, up for prestigious Ivor Novello award

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33