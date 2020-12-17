Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

POLL: Should West Berkshire have been placed in Tier 3?

Do you think it is fair that the district has been put in the highest tier with the rest of Berkshire?

Yes

No

I don't know

West Berkshire Tier announcement made

Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of December 13

All school pupils learning from home following coronavirus cases

GCSE Results 2020: Kennet School Thatcham

'Combination of factors' behind district's rate increase

