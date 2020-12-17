Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Yes
No
I don't know
POLL: Should West Berkshire have been placed in Tier 3?
POLL: Do you think the UK will end up with a 'no-deal' Brexit?
POLL: Will you be going to the pub this week?
POLL: Do you understand the new Tier restrictions?
POLL: Should West Berkshire be going into Tier 2 next week?
POLL: Should Covid restrictions be eased for Christmas?
West Berkshire Tier announcement made
Coronavirus: West Berkshire confirmed cases as of December 13
All school pupils learning from home following coronavirus cases
'Combination of factors' behind district's rate increase
West Berkshire councillors award themselves a rise in allowances
Pc Andrew Harper: Judges refuse to lengthen jail terms for killers
Tier 2 restrictions force pubs to close temporarily
