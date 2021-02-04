Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

POLL: How often do you wash your face masks?

How careful are you to keep your face coverings safe?

After every use

Daily

Every few days

Every week

Less than once a week

Never

I use disposables

So, how often do you wash your face mask?

The official Government advice on maintaining and disposing of face coverings is as follows:

Do not touch the front of the face covering, or the part of the face covering that has been in contact with your mouth and nose.

Once removed, store reusable face coverings in a plastic bag until you have an opportunity to wash them. If the face covering is single use, dispose of it in a residual waste bin. Do not put them in a recycling bin.

Make sure you clean any surfaces the face covering has touched using normal household cleaning products. 

Wash your face covering regularly and follow the washing instructions for the fabric. You can use your normal detergent. You can wash and dry it with other laundry. You must throw away your face covering if it is damaged.

