Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Sun, 21 Feb 2021
Yes
No
I don't know
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
Article comments
DonCossack
21/02/2021 - 20:20
No because they'll only be safer with only self-driving cars and unless self-driving technology becomes mandatory (I don't think it will) a large enough % of consumers will opt to drive themselves that will prevent the efficiencies of driverless cars from ever having an impact. Then again, I don't really know much about the subject so could be wrong.
Reply
standard
POLL: Do you think smart motorways are safe?
POLL: Do you welcome Covid marshals to streets of West Berks?
POLL: How often do you wash your face masks?
POLL: Was Newbury better in them days? Gallery
POLL: Do you think you will be going abroad on holiday this year?
POLL: Should all children return to school in January?
Appeal to find missing man
Police appeal after young woman robbed in Newbury
Crash incident at Sainsbury's store
Switch in vaccination rollout explained
Historian pleads: 'Don't name our new roads after tanks'
Council to invest £123m on infrastructure
Security concerns over housing development next to Two Saints in Newbury
Call for action over 'eyesore' building
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Article comments
DonCossack
21/02/2021 - 20:20
No because they'll only be safer with only self-driving cars and unless self-driving technology becomes mandatory (I don't think it will) a large enough % of consumers will opt to drive themselves that will prevent the efficiencies of driverless cars from ever having an impact. Then again, I don't really know much about the subject so could be wrong.
Reply