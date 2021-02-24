Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: What are you most looking forward to reopening after lockdown?

Which type of place do you want to go back to the most?

POLL: What are you most looking forward to reopening after lockdown?

Animal parks

Cinemas

Gyms

Hairdressers

Libraries

Music venues

Nightclubs

Pubs

Restaurants

Shops

Sports venues

Theatres

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Judge spares teenage drug dealer jail

Judge spares teenage drug dealer jail

Appeal as boy, 12, bitten by dog

Appeal as boy, 12 bitten by dog

Employee on theft charge

Employee on theft charge

Appeal to find stolen dogs

Appeal to find stolen dogs 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33