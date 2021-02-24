POLL: What are you most looking forward to reopening after lockdown?

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Wed, 24 Feb 2021
Animal parks
Cinemas
Gyms
Hairdressers
Libraries
Music venues
Nightclubs
Pubs
Restaurants
Shops
Sports venues
Theatres
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
POLL: What are you most looking forward to reopening post-lockdown?
POLL: Do you think smart motorways are safe?
POLL: Do you welcome Covid marshals to streets of West Berks?
POLL: How often do you wash your face masks?
POLL: Was Newbury better in them days? Gallery
POLL: Do you think you will be going abroad on holiday this year?
Judge spares teenage drug dealer jail
Appeal as boy, 12, bitten by dog
Employee on theft charge
Appeal to find stolen dogs
Council to invest £123m on infrastructure
Christmas winter wonderland planned
Infrastructure projects outlined for 2,500 homes
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News