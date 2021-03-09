Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

POLL: Which bird do you see most in your garden?

What's the most common garden bird where you live?

POLL: Which bird do you see most in your garden

Blackbird

Blue tit

Chaffinch

Goldfinch

Great tit

House sparrow

Magpie

Robin

Starling

Woodpigeon

Other (please specify using comment facility)

I don't have a garden

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Fire services called to tackle mansion blaze

Fire services called out to tackle blaze in Lower Basildon

POLL: Have you had/been invited for a Covid vaccination jab?

POLL: Have you had/been invited for a Covid vaccination jab?

Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

Sending happy birthday wishes - 12th April

Police scale back search for missing man

Police scale back search for missing Basingstoke man

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33